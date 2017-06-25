IndyCar: Helio Castroneves on pole at Road America

FROM CHEVROLET PRESS RELEASE

ELKHART LAKE, WISC: Helio Castroneves will lead the Verizon IndyCar Series field to the green flag for the 50th time in his career on Sunday for the Kohler Grand Prix at Road America. With a lap of 1 minute, 41.3007 seconds/142.649 mph around the 14-turn, 4.013-mile natural-terrain road course,Castroneves captured the Verizon P1 Award for third time in 2017. It is his sixth front row starting position in 10 qualifying sessions this season.

The driver of the No. 3 REV Group Team Penske Chevrolet broke a tie for third on the all-time pole-winner list with Bobby Unser, leaving Castroneves behind only Mario Andretti (67) and A.J. Foyt (53) in Indy car career poles.

Teammate Will Power will start alongside Castroneves on the front row. Power turned a lap of 1:41:3611seconds/142.564 mph behind the wheel on the No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet and puts the defending Road America race winner on the first row for the third time in four career starts at the track.

Completing the Team Penske sweep of the front two rows are Josef Newgarden, No. 2 DeVilBiss Chevrolet in the third starting position, and defending series champion Simon Pagenaud, No. 1 Menards Chevrolet, grabbing the fourth starting spot.

Scott Dixon and Graham Rahal made up the remainder of the Firestone Fast Six qualifiers.