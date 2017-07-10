IndyCar: Helio Castroneves wins in Iowa

FROM INDYCAR.COM

NEWTON, Iowa – Helio Castroneves ended a three-year victory drought today, winning the Iowa Corn 300 at Iowa Speedway to secure the 30th win of his 20-year Indy car career.

Castroneves, driving the No. 3 Hitachi Team Penske Chevrolet, led 217 of the 300 laps on the 0.894-mile oval and crossed the finish line 3.9647 seconds ahead of JR Hildebrand. The triumph is Castroneves’ first in the Verizon IndyCar Series in 54 races, since he won the first race of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix on June 1, 2014.

