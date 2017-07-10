Share This Post

IndyCar: Helio Castroneves wins in Iowa

Helio Castroneves, driver of the #3 Hitachi Team Penske IndyCar Chevrolet V6 climbs the fence after racing to victory Sunday July 9, 2017, winning the Verizon IndyCar Series Iowa Corn 300 at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. The win is the first for Castroneves this season and the 30th of his career. (Photo by Phillip Abbott/LAT for Chevy Racing)

FROM INDYCAR.COM

NEWTON, Iowa – Helio Castroneves ended a three-year victory drought today, winning the Iowa Corn 300 at Iowa Speedway to secure the 30th win of his 20-year Indy car career.

Castroneves, driving the No. 3 Hitachi Team Penske Chevrolet, led 217 of the 300 laps on the 0.894-mile oval and crossed the finish line 3.9647 seconds ahead of JR Hildebrand. The triumph is Castroneves’ first in the Verizon IndyCar Series in 54 races, since he won the first race of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix on June 1, 2014.

