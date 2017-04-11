IndyCar: J.R. Hildebrand breaks hand

IndyCar driver JR Hildebrand suffered a broken bone in his left hand during an incident with Mikhail Aleshin on the last lap of the Verizon IndyCar Series Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Hildebrand was entering the first turn after taking the white flag when Aleshin braked hard in front of the 29-year-old Californian. Hildebrand’s car was sent airborne from the contact between the No. 21 Chevrolet and the No. 7 Honda but landed on all four wheels and finished the race.

The contact ripped the steering wheel from Hildebrand’s hand and that is likely what caused the fracture.

