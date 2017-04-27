Share This Post

IndyCar: J.R. Hildebrand cleared for Phoenix International Raceway

IMG_2677FROM RACER.COM
JR Hildebrand will return to the cockpit of the No.21 Ed Carpenter Racing entry for this weekend’s IndyCar race at Phoenix after being sidelined with a broken hand.
Hildebrand was forced to miss last weekend’s Barber race after breaking a bone in his left hand in a last-lap crash at Long Beach earlier this month. He underwent surgery on April 11, and the team confirmed on Tuesday that the 29-year-old has been given the all-clear to make his comeback.
