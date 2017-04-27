IndyCar: J.R. Hildebrand cleared for Phoenix International Raceway

JR Hildebrand will return to the cockpit of the No.21 Ed Carpenter Racing entry for this weekend’s IndyCar race at Phoenix after being sidelined with a broken hand.

Hildebrand was forced to miss last weekend’s Barber race after breaking a bone in his left hand in a last-lap crash at Long Beach earlier this month. He underwent surgery on April 11, and the team confirmed on Tuesday that the 29-year-old has been given the all-clear to make his comeback.

