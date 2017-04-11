IndyCar: Jack Harvey gets Indianapolis 500 ride

FROM INDYCAR.COM

LONG BEACH, California – Jack Harvey is already a winning driver at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The talented Brit believes he has stepped into a winning situation for the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil.

Harvey was named today by Andretti Autosport to drive its No. 50 Honda in a partnership with longtime team sponsor AutoNation. Harvey, winner of 2015 Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires races on both the IMS road course and oval, will make his Verizon IndyCar Series debut as the fifth Andretti Autosport Indy 500 entry alongside full-season drivers Marco Andretti, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Alexander Rossi and Takuma Sato.

“I think for any driver, trying to compete in the 500 would be a bucket list race,” Harvey said from the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach. “I came (to the race) in 2014 for the first time. I honestly didn’t really realize what the 500 was all about, the significance of it, the grandeur of it. I went to the 2014 race, fell in love with it. It is truly the greatest sporting spectacle I’ve ever seen.”

