IndyCar: James Davison subs for Sebastien Bourdais at Indy

FROM RACER.COM

Two-time Indy 500 starter James Davison will replace Sebastien Bourdais in the No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda.

The 30-year-old Australian, who made his IndyCar debut with DCR in 2013 and returned to race with the team at the Indy 500 in 2015, had the injured Frenchman in mind when asked about standing in for the Champ Car champion.

