IndyCar: James Hinchcliffe wins in Long Beach

FROM INDYCAR.COM

LONG BEACH, California – James Hinchcliffe stole hearts in Southern California last fall with a runner-up effort on “Dancing with the Stars,” and the Schmidt Peterson Motorsports driver did one better in his return by claiming victory at today’s Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Hinchcliffe, driving the No. 5 Arrow Honda, held off Sebastien Bourdais of Dale Coyne Racing by 1.4940 seconds to collect his fifth career Verizon IndyCar Series win and first in nearly two years. Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden rounded out the podium in third place.

