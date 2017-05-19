IndyCar: Jay Howard turns in fastest lap of Indy 500 practice Thursday

FROM INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

This was a day six years in the making for Jay Howard.

British driver Howard, preparing for his first Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil start since 2011, produced the fastest lap of a busy practice Thursday with a top speed of 226.744 mph in the No. 77 Lucas Oil/Team One Cure Honda at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It was the fastest lap of the four days of practice this week.

Honda-powered Andretti Autosport drivers took the next three spots on a sunny day with air temperatures approaching 90 degrees and track temperatures nearing 130 degrees on the 2.5-mile oval.

2014 Indianapolis 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay was second at 225.826 in the No. 28 DHL Honda. Marco Andretti, who led Opening Day practice Monday, was third today at 225.709 in the No. 27 United Fiber & Data Honda.

