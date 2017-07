IndyCar: Josef Newgarden scores second win of season

FROM INDYCAR.COM

TORONTO – Josef Newgarden capitalized on fortunate pit strategy to drive to victory in today’s Honda Indy Toronto, the 12th Verizon IndyCar Series race of the 2017 season.

Driving the No. 2 DeVilbiss Team Penske Chevrolet, Newgarden won by 1.8704 seconds over Alexander Rossi to pick up his fifth career win and second of the season. Hometown favorite James Hinchcliffe finished third for the second straight year at Toronto.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE