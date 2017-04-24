IndyCar: Josef Newgarden wins at Barber Motorsports Park

FROM INDYCAR.COM

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – It did not take long for Team Penske’s newest acquisition to get comfortable. In just his third Verizon IndyCar Series race for the storied organization, Josef Newgarden claimed victory in the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama presented by America’s First.

The win is the fourth of Newgarden’s career and his second at the 17-turn, 2.3-mile Barber Motorsports Park road course, where he scored his maiden victory in 2015 driving for CFH Racing. It is also the 188th win in the illustrious history of Team Penske.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE