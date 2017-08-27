IndyCar: Josef Newgarden wins at Gateway, catches ire of teammate
Josef Newgarden, driver of the #2 PPG Automotive Finishes Team Penske IndyCar Chevrolet V6, celebrates his victory Sunday, August 26, 2017, after winning the Verizon IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois. This is Newgarden’s fourth win of the season. He retains the lead in the drivers championship with two races to go. (Photo by Michael L. Levitt/LAT for Chevy Racing)
FROM THE INDIANAPOLIS STAR
MADISON,Ill. — Standing atop the podium in Victory Lane, a jubilant Josef Newgarden reached out to shake Simon Pagenaud’s hand.
But rather than return the gesture, his teammate looked away, instead offering a half-hearted fist-bump. According to Pagenaud, after the late-race “NASCAR move” Newgarden pulled, the young star was lucky to get that.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE