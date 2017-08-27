IndyCar: Josef Newgarden wins at Gateway, catches ire of teammate

FROM THE INDIANAPOLIS STAR

MADISON,Ill. — Standing atop the podium in Victory Lane, a jubilant Josef Newgarden reached out to shake Simon Pagenaud’s hand.

But rather than return the gesture, his teammate looked away, instead offering a half-hearted fist-bump. According to Pagenaud, after the late-race “NASCAR move” Newgarden pulled, the young star was lucky to get that.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE