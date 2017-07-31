Share This Post

IndyCar: Josef Newgarden wins at Mid-Ohio

Josef Newgarden, driver of the #2 PPG Automotive Finishes Team Penske IndyCar Chevrolet V6, celebrates his victory Sunday July 30, 2017, after winning the Verizon IndyCar Series Honda Indy 200 race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio. (Photo by Scott R. LePage/LAT for Chevy Racing)

LEXINGTON, Ohio – Josef Newgarden finally completed what he started at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, bursting into the Verizon IndyCar Series championship lead after winning the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio in dominant fashion.

Newgarden led 73 of 90 laps on the 2.258-mile permanent road course, taking the checkered flag 5.1556 seconds ahead of Team Penske teammate Will Power. It gave the Tennessean back-to-back wins, following his triumph July 16 at the Honda Indy Toronto.

