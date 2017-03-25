IndyCar: Juan Montoya attempts Indianapolis double

INDIANAPOLIS – Juan Pablo Montoya will enter both the Indianapolis 500 and the IndyCar Grand Prix of Indianapolis during the month of May at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for Team Penske.

Montoya, a two-time Indianapolis 500 winner, will look to become the first driver to sweep both races in the month of May at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The IndyCar Grand Prix of Indianapolis will be held on the IMS road course on May 13, with the Indianapolis 500 slated for the 2.5-mile oval on May 28.

“It’s always great to race in Indy,” Montoya said. “There’s a lot of focus on the 500 and that’s understandable, but the Grand Prix has come a long way in a short time. The course is fast but still challenging. The fan support continues to grow. More people need to discover it because all of the races have been very competitive with passing and lead changes.”

