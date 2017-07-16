IndyCar: Juan Montoya, Oriol Servia test aero kit

FROM INDYCAR.COM
Oriol Servia celebrated his 43rd birthday Thursday. With experience comes great responsibility.
“I’m not 20 anymore,” Servia joked while discussing his selection – along with fellow Indy car veteran Juan Pablo Montoya – to test the Dallara universal aero kit that will be used by all Verizon IndyCar Series competitors in 2018. On-track testing begins July 25-26 on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval and will be followed by sessions at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and Iowa Speedway in August, and at Sebring International Raceway in September.
