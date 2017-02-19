IndyCAR: KV Racing closes, sells equipment

KV Racing Technology co-owners Kevin Kalkhoven and Jimmy Vasser have confirmed the closure of their racing team after 14 years, with some – but not all – of its major assets reportedly acquired by Juncos Racing.

Kalkhoven and Vasser pair sent out a press release, thanking fans and drivers for their support and success. The team scored seven Indy car victories, including Tony Kanaan’s triumph in the 2013 Indianapolis 500.

Some of the team’s major assets are believed to have been acquired by Mazda Road To Indy team owner Ricardo Juncos, who has long harbored ambitions to graduate to the Verizon IndyCar Series. However, the team is expected to announce tomorrow an auction of all its remaining assets – including still some major equipment.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE