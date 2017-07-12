IndyCar: Long Beach, Phoenix expected to be back-to-back races next year

FROM RACER.COM

The 2018 Verizon IndyCar series is going to look a lot like 2017 with the possibility of one new addition, but the spring swing out west is going to be well-received by fans and teams alike.

That’s because instead of making separate trips to Phoenix and Long Beach like the past two seasons, RACER has learned those races will be back-to-back next year. Phoenix is scheduled to run under the lights on Saturday night, April 7, while the 44th annual Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach is set for April 15.

