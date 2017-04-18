IndyCar: Michael Andretti calls shots for Alonso in Indianapolis 500

Fernando Alonso’s Indianapolis 500 debut next month will see Michael Andretti as his strategist and Eric Bretzman as race engineer.

Andretti, who last year called strategy for son Marco, and has in the past fulfilled that role for his resident series champion and 2014 Indy 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay, had not assigned himself to any of his four full-time drivers for 2017.

He has revealed that he will strategize for Alonso, while the two-time World Champion will have the team’s technical director Eric Bretzman as race engineer. Bretzman ran Scott Dixon’s car for the first three of his four IndyCar Series championships, and his 2008 Indy 500 win.

