IndyCar: Mikhail Aleshin out at Schmidt Peterson Motorsports

FROM INDIANAPOLIS STAR

INDIANAPOLIS – Mikhail Aleshin will not race for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports in any of the four remaining Verizon IndyCar Series events this season. The team announced the move Saturday in a news release.

In the statement, SPM said the former pilot of its No. 7 Honda instead will help develop the new LMP1 prototype BR1, which will undergo its first test in the near future.

