IndyCar: Mikhail Aleshin returns to Schmidt Peterson Motorsports

It’s official: Mikhail Aleshin is returning to drive for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports in the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series season.

Aleshin’s return to the team had been speculated since the conclusion of the 2016 season, but was not confirmed until today. The announcement was made in Aleshin’s native Russia that the 29-year-old from Moscow will drive the No. 7 Honda with sponsorship once again from SMP Racing, the Russian motorsports program.

Aleshin drove full seasons for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports in 2014 and 2016, as well as the 2015 season finale. For the second year in a row, he will team with James Hinchcliffe, who is driving the No. 5 Honda for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE