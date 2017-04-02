IndyCar: IndyCar: Pippa Mann with Dale Coyne Racing for Indianapolis 500

Dale Coyne has found a combination that works when it comes to fielding his team’s No. 63 Honda for the Indianapolis 500.

Driver Pippa Mann, engineer Rob Ridgely and supporting Susan G. Komen’s Get Involved Campaign.

Mann will return to Dale Coyne Racing for a fifth consecutive year to pilot the team’s third entry in the 101st Indianapolis 500. The British driver will once again be paired with Ridgely, who was her engineer when she scored her best Verizon IndyCar Series finish in 2015 (13th), as well as her best Indy 500 result (18th) last year.

