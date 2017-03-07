IndyCar: Ryan Hunter-Reay files new lawsuit

FROM RACER.COM

Ryan Hunter-Relay’s lawyers have filed a new federal lawsuit in Michigan against IMSA team owner Paul Gentilozzi’s latest company, 3GT Racing. The complaint follows a recent finding by Michigan Federal Judge Robert Holmes Bell, who awarded $3.3 million to Hunter-Reay’s company, Ryan Racing, LLC, in a judgment against Gentilozzi and his RSR Racing business on Jan. 31.

3GT, which is co-owned by Gentilozzi and his sons John and Anthony, fields a factory-sponsored two-car effort on behalf of auto manufacturer Lexus in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The elder Gentilozzi is listed as a 60 percent owner of 3GT and his sons each hold a 20 percent stake in the business.

