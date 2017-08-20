IndyCar: Ryan Hunter-Reay hopes to race at Pocono

FROM RACER.COM

Ryan Hunter-Reay limped away from his vicious crash Saturday but is hopeful he’ll be competing in Sunday’s ABC Supply 500 at Pocono.

Coming to the green flag to begin his qualifying run, the 2014 Indy 500 winner spun coming through Turn 3 and pounded the outside wall with the left side of his DHL Dallara before sliding down the track and smacking the inside wall. Owner Michael Andretti asked him on the radio if he was OK and RHR replied: ”My hip” and then needed help from two Holmatro Safety crewmen as he limped to the ambulance.

