IndyCar: Ryan Hunter-Reay taken to hospital after qualifying crash at Pocono

FROM INDIANAPOLIS STAR

POCONO — Ryan Hunter-Reay collided hard with the Turn 3 wall Saturday during qualifying for the ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway.

The Andretti Autosport driver lost control during the qualifying warm-up lap, as his No. 28 DHL Honda went spiraling into the outside wall before bouncing all the way back across the track and slamming into the inside wall.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE