IndyCar: Sage Karam enters Indianapolis 500 with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

Sage Karam will take another shot at winning the Indy 500 with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing. The Pennsylvanian made his Indy debut with DRR in 2014 where he finished ninth, contested the event with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2015 and came home 32nd, and returned to DRR last year where he also placed 32nd.

The 21-year-old, who competes full time in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for Lexus and 3GT Racing, will make use of the long pause in IMSA activities from May 8 to June 3 to focus on Indy.

“We are very pleased to have Sage back with our Dreyer & Reinbold Racing team for the 2017 Indy 500,” said team owner Dennis Reinbold. “We have had two sensational showings at the 500 with Sage in 2014 and 2016. His impressive runs give the team great confidence in returning to the 500 this year. Sage has worked well with the engineering staff and the crew and his approach to the Speedway setups have been outstanding as his speed has shown.”

