IndyCar: Scott Dixon claims Indianapolis 500 pole

FROM INDYCAR.COM

INDIANAPOLIS – Dinner conversation for Emma and Scott Dixon often revolves around words of reassurance on the night before qualifying or a race, but not before this weekend.

Scott had not yet found the sweet spot in his No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda after five days of practice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The 36-year-old New Zealander could not tell his wife that he was dialed in, as he typically does, before qualifying commenced for the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil.

