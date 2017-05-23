IndyCar: Scott Dixon, Dario Franchitti robbed at Taco Bell

FROM RACER.COM

Hours after winning the pole for the 101st Indianapolis 500, Scott Dixon and three-time 500 winner Dario Franchitti were robbed at gunpoint at a Taco Bell on West 16th Street near Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Hours after throwing down an average speed of 232.164mph, Dixon, Franchitti and Dixon’s wife Emma were in the drive-thru lane around at 10 p.m. when two males robbed them of his wallet and cell phone and fled. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that two juvenile suspects were arrested a short time later.

