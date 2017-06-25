IndyCar: Scott Dixon victorious at Road America

FROM INDYCAR.COM

ELKHART LAKE, Wisconsin – One of the prizes eluding Scott Dixon in his illustrious Indy car career was a win at Road America’s picturesque permanent road course. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver took care of that by winning today’s KOHLER Grand Prix.

Dixon crossed the finish line 0.5779 of a second ahead of Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden to collect the 41st win of his career, moving the four-time Verizon IndyCar Series champion within one victory of tying Michael Andretti for third on the all-time list.

Dixon’s first victory of the 2017 Verizon IndyCar season also allowed him to stretch his unofficial points lead to 34 points over last year’s season champion, Simon Pagenaud. It also makes Dixon the eighth different driver to win in 10 races this season, continuing the series’ ultra-competitive trend.

