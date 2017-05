IndyCar: Sebastien Bourdais injured in crash at Indianapolis

FROM RACER.COM

It was one of the most savage impacts in Indianapolis Motor Speedway history but thanks to the SAFER Barrier and the strength of Dallara’s DW12, Sebastien Bourdais survived what could have been fatal 20 years ago.

The 38-year-old Frenchman was awake, alert and never lost consciousness before being transported to Methodist Hospital. There, he was diagnosed with multiple fractures to his pelvis and a fracture to his right hip.

