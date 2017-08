IndyCar: Sebastian Saavedra drives for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports at Pocono Gateway

FROM INDYCAR.COM

Sebastian Saavedra has landed another return to the Verizon IndyCar Series.

Schmidt Peterson Motorsports announced today that the 27-year-old Colombian will race its No. 7 Lucas Oil-sponsored Indy car in the Verizon IndyCar Series events at Pocono Raceway and Gateway Motorsports Park alongside James Hinchcliffe.

