IndyCar: Sebastian Saavedra will drive for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports in Toronto

FROM INDYCAR.COM

TORONTO – Schmidt Peterson Motorsports announced today that Verizon IndyCar Series veteran Sebastian Saavedra will drive the team’s No. 7 Honda at this weekend’s Honda Indy Toronto.

Saavedra has driven in 62 races in a Verizon IndyCar Series career that began in 2010, including this year’s Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil, where he finished 15th for Juncos Racing. Mikhail Aleshin has driven the No. 7 Schmidt Peterson Motorsports entry in the first 11 races of the 2017, but missed the opening day of practice for the KOHLER Grand Prix on June 23 when visa issues prevented the Russian from re-entering the United States.

