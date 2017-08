IndyCar: Sebastien Bourdais cleared to race

FROM MOTORSPORT.COM

Sebastien Bourdais says he’s been cleared by doctors to return to racing, although it’s not yet been confirmed when he’ll make his first IndyCar start since his monster Indy crash.

The Frenchman was sidelined by a massive shunt during qualifying for the Indy 500 back in May, the 118G impact resulting in fractures to his pelvis and a broken hip.

