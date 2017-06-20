IndyCar: Sebastien Bourdais didn’t like what he saw at Texas Motor Speedway

Several accidents and incidents decimated the field in last Saturday night’s RainGuard Water Sealer 600, largely as a result of there being very little separation between the cars on track, to where just six healthy cars finished the race on the lead lap.

Asked by Motorsport.com if he was sorry not to be in his #18 Dale Coyne Racing-Honda when substitute Tristan Vautier proved the entry was a genuine threat for victory at Texas Motor Speedway, Bourdais replied: “No. It was wrong, it was bullshit, and I think we should know better than that.

