IndyCar: Sebastien Bourdais fastest of fast on Friday at Indianapolis

FROM INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Sebastien Bourdais emerged as a candidate for the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil pole, ripping off a lap of 233.116 mph – the fastest of the month – as speeds climbed dramatically on Fast Friday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE