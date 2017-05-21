IndyCar: Sebastien Bourdais out for season

FROM MOTORSPORT.COM

Team owner Dale Coyne says Sebastien Bourdais’ surgery last night at Methodist Hospital was successful, but that he will miss the remainder of the season, and he’s not yet chosen either a short- or long-term replacement.

Coyne told Motorsport.com that the surgery was so successful that the doctors had not only been able to operate on Bourdais’ multiple fractures to his pelvis but had also operated on his broken hip.

