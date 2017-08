IndyCar: Sebastien Bourdais returns at Gateway

FROM RACER.COM

Sebastien Bourdais won’t have to wait for Watkins Glen or Sonoma to make his return to Dale Coyne Racing; the team announced he’ll step back into the No. 18 Honda starting this weekend at Gateway.

“You have no idea how excited I am to be getting back in the car this weekend and for the remainder of the season,” said Bourdais, who was recently cleared to drive by IndyCar after his bone-breaking crash in May at Indianapolis.

