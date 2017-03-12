IndyCar: Sebastien Bourdais wins at St. Petersburg

FROM INDYCAR.COM

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida – Six years after he last raced under the Dale Coyne Racing banner, Sebastien Bourdais strung together a near-perfect performance, driving from his last-place starting position to victory lane in today’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Bourdais (No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda) beat Simon Pagenaud (No. 1 PPG Automotive Refinish Team Penske Chevrolet) by 10.3508 seconds in the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series season opener. The win is the 36th of the four-time Indy car champion’s career, breaking a tie with Bobby Unser for sixth place on the all-time victory list.

