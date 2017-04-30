IndyCar: Simon Pagenaud gets first oval win in Phoenix

FROM INDYCAR.COM

AVONDALE, Arizona – It took 105 Indy car races, but Simon Pagenaud claimed his first oval win in the Desert Diamond West Valley Phoenix Grand Prix, beating Team Penske teammate Will Power to the checkered flag by 9.1028 seconds.

Pagenaud, in the No. 1 Menards Team Penske Chevrolet, took the lead for good on the 137th of 250 laps on the 1.022-mile oval, but he was edgy as the laps clicked down at the end.

“Those were the longest 50 laps of my life,” said Pagenaud, who also moved to the top of the Verizon IndyCar Series championship standings. “I have a button on my wheel that tells me how many laps were left. I kept pressing it. It was stressful.

