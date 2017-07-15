Share This Post

IndyCar: Simon Pagenaud makes record lap for Toronto pole

Photo courtesy of IndyCar

FROM INDYCAR.COM

TORONTO – Simon Pagenaud sped to his first Verizon P1 Award of 2017 in record fashion, winning the pole position in qualifying today for the Honda Indy Toronto by setting a new track standard.

Pagenaud, the reigning Verizon IndyCar Series champion driving the No. 1 DXC Technology Team Penske Chevrolet on the 1.786-mile, 11-turn temporary street course, clocked a lap of 58.9124 seconds (109.138 mph). It bettered by more than eight-tenths of a second the previous record for the current track layout set last year by Will Power.

