IndyCar: Takuma Sato on pole at Pocono

FROM INDYCAR.COM

LONG POND, Pennsylvania – Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato continued his prowess on Verizon IndyCar Series superspeedways, capturing the Verizon P1 Award and pole position today for the ABC Supply 500.

Taking the track as the final qualifier – and moments after watching Andretti Autosport teammate Ryan Hunter-Reay crash on his qualifying attempt – Sato sizzled around the 2.5-mile Pocono Raceway oval at 219.639 mph to earn his second pole position this season and seventh of his eight-year Verizon IndyCar Series career.

