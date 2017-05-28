IndyCar: Takuma Sato victorious at Indianapolis

FROM INDYCAR.COM

INDIANAPOLIS — Much of the focus for the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil was on a Formula One driver competing for Andretti Autosport, but it was another former F1 pilot who took the checkered flag in today’s race.

Takuma Sato (No. 26 Andretti Autosport Honda) held off three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves by 0.2011 of a second to win an electric race that featured a record number of drivers leading the 200-lap race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval. The 40-year-old from Japan, in his eighth Verizon IndyCar Series season after driving seven years in Formula One, collected his second Indy car.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE