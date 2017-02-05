IndyCar: Tim Cindric calls shots for Josef Newgarden

After five and a half years and a Verizon IndyCar Series championship on Will Power’s pit stand, Tim Cindric is moving to call strategy for Team Penske’s newest addition Josef Newgarden.

INDYCAR.com reports that Jon “Myron” Bouslog, Juan Pablo Montoya’s strategist for the past two seasons, will move to Power’s team. Team owner Roger Penske will continue as Helio Castroneves’ strategist, as will Kyle Moyer for defending series champion Simon Pagenaud.

“As we look back, Will and I had a lot of good times but he will continue that without me,” Cindric told INDYCAR.com . “Will has won no matter who is in his pit and I think it’s important to understand the transition. As I looked at where our strengths are and where our experience is, Myron and I talked about it and thought we should switch this thing up a bit.

“If we don’t get off on the right foot, at least we will understand why. I’m confident the No.12 car group will be just fine with or without me and the No.2 car group is in a good place, but I want to help his transition be the right one.”

