IndyCar: Tony Stewart Foundation sponsors Jay Howard in Indianapolis 500

Jay Howard has sought to resume his IndyCar career for six years, by any means he could find. But the circumstances that will lead him back to the Indianapolis 500 this May suit him greatly, he said.

The 36-year-old Englishman has been named by Schmidt Peterson Motorsports as the driver of a No. 77 Honda entry that will be sponsored by Team One Cure, an animal cancer philanthropy funded by The Tony Stewart Foundation.

