IndyCar: Will Marotti looks to enter Indianapolis 500

Pastor Will Marotti is seeking the crowdfunding and sponsorship needed to make a return appearance as an entrant at the Indianapolis 500. The Connecticut-based leader of the New Life Church partnered with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports to field a Honda-powered car last May for IndyCar veteran Oriol Servia, and after a strong run to 12th on their debut, Marotti is hoping to secure the funding for his God Bless America Racing entry to enter the 101st running of the event.

