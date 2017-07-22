IndyCar: Will Marotti returns to Schmidt Peterson Motorsports for three races

FROM RACER.COM

Pastor Will Marotti and his Marotti Racing effort will make a return to Schmidt Peterson Motorsports for three more Verizon IndyCar Series races. Marotti and his sponsor Zyppah are set to rejoin SPM’s No. 7 entry for Pocono, Watkins Glen and Sonoma.

“We are honored to team up once again with our friends at Schmidt Peterson Motorsports,” Marotti said. “It is very exciting to be able support the No. 7 crew and the SPM organization as a whole. It is such a privilege to continue to work with a dynamic national brand like Zyppah and grow our relationship.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE