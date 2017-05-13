Share This Post

DeliciousDiggGoogleStumbleuponRedditTechnoratiYahooBloggerMyspaceRSS

IndyCar: Will Power breaks own record on Indy road course

FROM INDYCAR.COM

 

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – Team Penske’s Will Power (No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet) went three-for-three today, leading both INDYCAR Grand Prix practice sessions, breaking the track record on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and earning his third Verizon P1 Award of the 2017 season with a fast lap of 1 minute, 7.7044 seconds (129.687 mph).

“The car was great on used tires,” said Power, whose 47th career pole places him fifth on the all-time list. “In the Fast Six, the car had a fantastic balance and did a really neat lap.”

 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Share This Post

DeliciousDiggGoogleStumbleuponRedditTechnoratiYahooBloggerMyspaceRSS
Posted by on May 13, 2017. Filed under Breaking News,Featured,Indy Car. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply