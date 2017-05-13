IndyCar: Will Power breaks own record on Indy road course

FROM INDYCAR.COM

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – Team Penske’s Will Power (No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet) went three-for-three today, leading both INDYCAR Grand Prix practice sessions, breaking the track record on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and earning his third Verizon P1 Award of the 2017 season with a fast lap of 1 minute, 7.7044 seconds (129.687 mph).

“The car was great on used tires,” said Power, whose 47th career pole places him fifth on the all-time list. “In the Fast Six, the car had a fantastic balance and did a really neat lap.”

