IndyCar: Will Power breaks record for Gateway pole

FROM CHEVROLET PRESS RELEASE

MADISON, Ill (August 25, 2017) – For the sixth time in the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series (VICS) season, Will Power will lead the field to the green flag piloting his No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet.

The 2014 VICS champion set a track record with a combined two-lap time of 47.4579 seconds and an average speed of 189.642 mph to claim the Verizon P1 Award at Gateway Motorsports Park and relegate teammate and points leader Josef Newgarden to the second starting positions.

Today’s blistering run is the 50th pole of his VICS career and ties him for third on the all-time list with teammate Helio Castroneves.

It is the 10th pole of the season for the Chevrolet 2.2-liter V6, and more importantly, added an additional point to the tally for the Bowtie brand in the battle for the 2017 VICS Manufacturer Championship.

Chevrolet swept the top-five in the final qualifying order. Behind Power and Newgarden in the front row will be Castroneves and defending Series’ champion Simon Pagenaud filling the second row with Ed Carpenter capturing the fifth starting position in Saturday night’s 248-lap/310-mile/500K race on the 1.25-mile oval near St. Louis, Missouri.