IndyCar: Will Power claims another pole at Mid-Ohio

FROM INDYCAR.COM

LEXINGTON, Ohio – Will Power is accustomed to starting up front in the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio and will do so again Sunday after capturing the Verizon P1 Award today in qualifying for the Verizon IndyCar Series race.

Driving the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, Power laid down a lap of 1 minute, 4.1720 seconds (126.672 mph) in the Firestone Fast Six to win his third pole position at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, his fifth pole this season and the 49th of his Indy car career – tying the Australian with Bobby Unser for fourth on the all-time list. Power will start on the front row for the sixth straight year at Mid-Ohio on Sunday.

