IndyCar: Will Power claims another pole at St. Petersburg

FROM INDYCAR.COM

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida – Surprisingly, Will Power’s No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet was absent from the top of the time sheets over the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg’s first three practices. When it mattered most, the Australian answered the call and earned his seventh pole in eight years on the streets of St. Petersburg.

