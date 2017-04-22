IndyCar: Will Power on pole at Barber Motorsports Park

FROM CHEVROLET PRESS RELEASE

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Will Power scored his second Verizon P1 award of the 2017 season with a lap around the 2.38-mile Barber Motorsports Park of one minute, 06.9614 seconds at 123.653 mph. Today’s pole for the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama marks the 46th of the 2014 Verizon IndyCar Series champion’s career and his fourth at Barber. He opened the season with the number one starting spot on the Streets of St. Petersburg in his familiar silver No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet.

Helio Castroneves qualified the No. 3 Auto Club of Southern California Team Penske Chevrolet in the second starting position. Teammate Power was a scant 0.1815 seconds quicker than Castroneves, and 0.42 seconds ahead of reigning champion teammate Simon Pagenaud who will roll off third in his brightly colored No 1 Menards Chevrolet.

The fourth Team Penske driver, Josef Newgarden, will start the No. 2 Fitzgerald Glider Kits Chevrolet from the seventh position on the grid. The newest member of Team Penske missed transferring to the Firestone Fast Six by just 0.0482 seconds.