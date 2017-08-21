IndyCar: Will Power repeats at Pocono
Will Power (left), driver of the #12 Verizon Team Penske IndyCar Chevrolet V6, celebrates his victory Sunday, August 20, 2017, after winning the Verizon IndyCar Series ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. This is Power’s third win of the season and second straight victory at Pocono. Josef Newgarden (right), driver of the #2 Fitzgerald Glider Kits Team Penske IndyCar Chevrolet V6 celebrates his second place finish. Newgarden retains his lead in the drivers points championship with three races to go. (Photo by Michael L. Levitt/LAT for Chevy Racing)
FROM INDYCAR.COM
LONG POND, Pennsylvania – Will Power kept telling himself to not give up. They wound up being winning words.
Power overcame numerous obstacles to get to the front today in the ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway, then held off charging Team Penske teammate Josef Newgarden to win the Verizon IndyCar Series race for a second straight year.
