IndyCar: Will Power repeats at Pocono

FROM INDYCAR.COM

LONG POND, Pennsylvania – Will Power kept telling himself to not give up. They wound up being winning words.

Power overcame numerous obstacles to get to the front today in the ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway, then held off charging Team Penske teammate Josef Newgarden to win the Verizon IndyCar Series race for a second straight year.

